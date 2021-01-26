No Minister will resign in Karnataka: Narayana Gowda

Bengaluru

26 January 2021 00:52 IST

Amid reports of some Ministers being resentful over the frequent changes in portfolios, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Planning K.C. Narayana Gowda on Monday said that no Minister would resign from the government and Minor Irrigation Minister C.P. Yogeshwar would not be made district in-charge Minister of Mandya.

Speaking to presspersons here after reviewing a meeting of both departments, Mr. Gowda said that he was satisfied with the portfolio allotted to him and changes in portfolios were made to accommodate all the legislators who helped the formation of the BJP government. Changes in portfolio have not impacted the administration, he added.

He said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was capable of handling any threat to the government, given his vast experience. Now onwards, the government would focus on the development agenda, as till now the focus was on saving lives from COVID-19, he added.

Mr. Gowda said Mr. Yogeshwar would not be given charge of Mandya district since he was from Ramanagaram. In a lighter vein, he added, “But he is welcome to Mandya for lunch and snacks.”

He also said that more funds would be sought in the Budget for 2021-22 for promoting sports in the State.