No Minister will resign in Karnataka: Narayana Gowda

Amid reports of some Ministers being resentful over the frequent changes in portfolios, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Planning K.C. Narayana Gowda on Monday said that no Minister would resign from the government and Minor Irrigation Minister C.P. Yogeshwar would not be made district in-charge Minister of Mandya.
Speaking to presspersons here after reviewing a meeting of both departments, Mr. Gowda said that he was satisfied with the portfolio allotted to him and changes in portfolios were made to accommodate all the legislators who helped the formation of the BJP government. Changes in portfolio have not impacted the administration, he added.
He said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was capable of handling any threat to the government, given his vast experience. Now onwards, the government would focus on the development agenda, as till now the focus was on saving lives from COVID-19, he added.
Mr. Gowda said Mr. Yogeshwar would not be given charge of Mandya district since he was from Ramanagaram. In a lighter vein, he added, “But he is welcome to Mandya for lunch and snacks.”
He also said that more funds would be sought in the Budget for 2021-22 for promoting sports in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath