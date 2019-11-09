No merger of KSEEB, DPUE wing for now

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education’s ambitious plans to merge the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and the examination section of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will not be implemented this year. The merged team was to be tasked with conducting both the class 10 and II PU examination.

After a meeting with some of the past directors of the department on Friday, S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said that this year the respective boards will conduct the examination and the merger will take place next year. The department had proposed a merger as it would help plug paper leakage and maintain confidentiality in the conduct of the examination.

Mr. Kumar said that he held a meeting with some former directors to understand the nuances of conducting the examination and to share the measures undertaken to make the process “foolproof”. He also said the department would ensure that there was no malpractice and paper leakage in the II PU examination to be conducted in March 2020. He said that he would also have a meeting with the Home Minister and seek the support of police officials. Another round of meetings have been planned with the former directors later this month to decide if any changes are needed this year.

On Friday, besides the Director of DPUE, M. Kanagavalli and former directors Rame Gowda and C. Shikha were present at the meeting. However, several other former directors were absent.