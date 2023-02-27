No mention of VISL in PM's speech, leaves employees disappointed in Shivamogga

February 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Sogane (Shivamogga)

The absence of any reference to the issue of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the inauguration of Shivamogga airport disappointed the workers of VISL.

Around 200 people, including contract employees of the VISL had taken a march from Bhadravati to Sogane to register their opposition to the Centre’s decision to close the plant.

“We walked for about 20 kms, hoping that the PM will react to our protest. He did not mention anything. We are all disappointed,” said Mahesh, who has been working for VISL for last 20 years as a contract employee. Along the march they raised slogans - ‘Save VISL’.

The Ministry of Steel had decide to close the VISL citing losses. The employees have been on protest against the move. The residents of Bhadravati observed bandh on Friday on the same issue.