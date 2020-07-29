No mass prayers at idgah maidans; take precautions in mosques, says officer

In view of Bakrid being celebrated on August 1, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has appealed to the community members to follow the COVID-19 advisory mandatorily and observe the festival.

Chairing a meeting on COVID-19 precautionary measures to be taken during the festival, Mr. Nitesh Patil said that it was mandatory that all covered their faces with masks during prayers at mosques. “Those aged above 60 and also those less than 10 should offer their prayers at home. There should be thermal scanning at the entrance of mosques. Social distancing of six feet should be maintained, apart from washing hands with soap or applying sanitisers before entering mosques. People should not shake hands or embrace each other,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that it was necessary to ensure the safety and health of family members along with observing the festival. The district administration and the Police Department had already initiated various precautionary measures. Through public announcement systems and through members of the jamat and religious heads, steps had been taken to convey the message on COVID-19 advisory to households, he said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep emphasised that it was mandatory to follow the guidelines and ensure that there was no crowding outside mosques. He said that the festival should be observed only at permitted places. He clarified that any incident of moral policing would be dealt with strictly and only authorised abattoirs should be used.

Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakanth further clarified on the guidelines.

Anjuman-e-Islam president Yousuf Savanur, secretary Altaf Kittur, administrator of Dharwad Anjuman-e-Islam and Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Zuber and various religious heads and leaders spoke.

No prayers

Earlier, after chairing a peace committee meeting, Ms. Katiyar announced that there would be a ban on holding mass prayers at Idgah Maidans in the district.

“However, people can offer prayers at mosques by wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing. But the community leaders should ensure that social distancing norms were compulsorily maintained at mosques,” she said.

Ms. Katiyar said that as per the advisory issued, only 50 persons should be present inside mosques during prayers and community leaders had the biggest responsibility of ensuring social distancing, among other precautionary measures.

She said that at this crucial time when the pandemic had created a havoc in the country, the community leaders should take all necessary steps and cooperate with the administration in celebrating the festival in a peaceful manner. Maintaining social distancing of six feet inside mosques was mandatory and the community leaders should ensure it by communicating it to all.

During the course of the meeting, Ms. Katiyar said that strict action would be taken against those who send provocative messages on social networking sites. She also warned of strict action against illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses.