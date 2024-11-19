Despite giving wide publicity to their appeals to Maoists to join the mainstream, none had got in touch, said Banjagere Jayaprakash, a member of the Karnataka State committee to oversee implementation of the rehabilitation policy to surrender/assimilate Left Wing Extremists (LWEs).

However, condemning the killing of Maoist activist Vikram Gowda near Hebri in Udupi district by the Anti Naxal Force (ANF), he said that ‘encounters’ are no solution to the issue, and emphasis should instead be on due process of law. He demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

“The understanding was that if any Maoist activist contacted us and expressed interest to come to the mainstream, we will inform the police and ensure they stop combing operations in the area allowing for safe passage to those activists. Neither Vikram Gowda, nor any other activist from Karnataka, has contacted us till date,” Mr. Jayaprakash said.

This attains significance in the light of unconfirmed reports that that a group of Maoist activists, of Karnataka origin, who had moved to Wayanad-Kannur belt across the border in Kerala, had returned to Karnataka with an intent to surrender.

Mr. Jayaprakash demanded that the State Government stop treating Maoists as ‘criminals’ and stop the practice of encounters. “We may not agree with their path of struggle, but we cannot treat them as criminals,” he said. “There should be an inquiry led by a retired judge into the encounter killing,” he demanded.

Revised policy on rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists

The policy on rehabilitation was first notified in 2015 and a committee led by freedom fighter H. S. Doreswamy, A. K. Subbaiah and the late Gauri Lankesh was formed. A total of 14 Maoists activists surrendered or assimilated into the mainstream under the policy.

The State Government had revised the rehabilitation policy in March 2024, increasing the monetary component of the rehabilitation package and reconstituted the committee. In May, the committee that is now led by Mr. Jayaprakash and includes journalist Parvatheesh and lawyer K. P. Sripal as members, held a press conference in Shivamogga. They appealed to Maoist activists to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream, and if they were willing to do so, to contact them.

“Since Maoists in the forests will not have access to newspapers, television or mobile phones, we issued announcements on All India Radio and also distributed signed letters with our contact details, appealing to them to join the mainstream. But there has been no response from anyone so far,” Mr. Jayaprakash said.