No mandatory 14-day home quarantine for inter-State travellers

Bengaluru

24 August 2020 19:17 IST

COVID-19: Guidelines relaxed, come into effect immediately

Inter-State travellers coming to Karnataka now do not have to undergo the 14-day home quarantine that was earlier mandatory in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides this, there will no longer be medical check-up at the State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports.

In a circular issued on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has also relaxed other guidelines for all types of inter-State passengers. Travellers coming from other States will no longer have to register on the Seva Sindhu portal, be stamped on their hands, be divided into different categories of passengers, or screened at the receiving centres in the district. There is no need for them to isolate or undergo testing. In addition to this, there will be no home quarantine poster on their door and the resident welfare associations or the apartment owners association do not have to enforce home quarantine. The new guidelines come into force with immediate effect from Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government however has ‘advised’ asymptomatic passengers to self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever, difficulty in breathing or throat pain and call the Apthamitra 14410 helpline if they need medical consultation. The asymptomatic passengers can report to work or perform any other activities in the State. If the patients are symptomatic on arrival, they should self-isolate and seek medical consultation on the Apthamitra helpline. “They shall observe standard COVID-19 precautions such as compulsory wearing of face mask, physical distancing of 2 metres (or 6 feet), frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, etc. while in public areas and workplaces,” the circular states.

Mr. Akhtar, in his order, states that the district health authority or the BBMP shall plan campaigns for the incoming travellers about the importance of self-reporting, self-isolation and undergo COVID-19 test in case of symptoms.