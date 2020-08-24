No mandatory 14-day home quarantine for inter-State travellers as Karnataka govt. relaxes rules

Asymptomatic passengers ‘advised’ to self-monitor health for 14 days, and those symptomatic should self-isolate and seek medical consultation

Inter-State travellers to Karnataka now do not have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine that was earlier mandatory in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be no medical check-up at the State border, bus stations, railway stations and airports, as guidelines for all types of inter-State passengers have been relaxed by the State government.

In an circular on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has said that travellers from other States will no longer have to register on the Seva Sindhu portal, be stamped on their hands, be divided into different categories of passengers, and screened at the receiving centres in the district. There is also no need for them to isolate or undergo testing, the circular stated.

In addition, there will be no home quarantine poster on their door and the resident welfare associations or the apartment owners’ association do not have to enforce a home quarantine.

The new guidelines came into force from Monday.

The State government, however, has “advised” asymptomatic passengers to self monitor their health for 14 days, from the date of arrival, for any symptoms of COVID 19, such as cough, fever, difficulty in breathing or throat pain, and call the Apthamitra 14410 helpline if they need medical consultation.

Such passengers can, however, report to work or perform any other activities .

If the patients are symptomatic on arrival, they should self isolate and seek medical consultation on the Apthamitra helpline. “They shall observe standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of masks, physical distancing of 2 metres [or 6 feet], frequent washing of hands with soap and water or sanitiser, following cough etiquette, etc. while in public areas and workplaces,” the circular stated.

Mr. Akhtar has said that the District Health Authority or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will plan campaigns for incoming travellers about the importance of self-reporting, self-isolation and undergoing a COVID-19 test for symptomatic persons.

But the move has not gone down well with health experts and several citizens, as the number of cases in the State are on the rise.

Vishal Rao U.S., Associate Dean at HCG Hospitals, said, “As a healthcare provider, I feel that there is a need to have a greater balance between reviving the economy and addressing the healthcare concerns. At a time when COVID-19 cases in the State are increasing and the healthcare systems are burdened, this may pose new challenges”.

However, experts on the COVID-19 Task Force maintained that the decision on relaxations was taken after the Home Secretary on Saturday wrote to all Chief Secretaries that no restrictions should be imposed on the intra- and inter-State movement of people and goods.