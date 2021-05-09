No major rush at train stations

With the authorities set to impose a strict lockdown from Monday, many families left the city on Saturday. However, their numbers were comparatively lower when compared to previous lockdowns. At the railway stations, people who had confirmed tickets were allowed entry.

South Western Railways (SWR) officials attributed the lack of panic to the additional trains that had been running as per demand. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru Division Ashok Kumar Verma said, “Last year due to the sudden announcement of lockdown, people had started rushing to railway stations. However, this time, due to various factors, we do not see a major rush. We have been running trains as per demand to Danapur and other destinations in Bihar and West Bengal. Depending on the waiting list, we operated additional trains and that has helped,” the official said. In the last two weeks, SWR operated six trains from Bengaluru to Danapur and three from Mysuru operated via Bengaluru to Danapur.

As per the State government guidelines, the KSRTC and other private operators are prohibited from operating intra-State or inter-State services during the lockdown.