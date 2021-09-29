No major Dasara works barring filling potholes

MYSURU

29 September 2021

With this year’s Dasara celebrations remaining a simple affair with all major events cancelled over the pandemic situation, like last year, the city beautification works will now be confined to filling up the potholes on major roads, particularly in the central business district.

The Mysuru City Corporation has no plans of relaying roads even in the city centre as tenders to the tune of only ₹2 crore had been approved. The work primarily includes filling up the potholes.

Tourist footfall may not be on the expected lines this year.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said the pothole filling works are expected to begin in full pace in the next couple of days as the respective tenders had been approved. “We hope to fill up potholes on all major roads before the inauguration.”

As of now, there are no plans of blacktopping roads which have turned bad in most places with no works taking place since last year.

To a query, the Commissioner said, “We have plans of asphalting roads using some grants. If we get approvals for the city improvement works, we will blacktop the key roads and this work may be done before the year-end.”

He also said that 180 workers have been roped in for 10 days for working in the night shifts for cleaning up the city roads during the festivities.