No major announcements

Mandya/shivamogga

05 March 2020 22:55 IST

The Budget presented by the Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, on Thursday has largely disappointed the people of Mandya and Ramanagaram districts. The proposal of implementing “Jaladhare” scheme, with the assistance of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, is the only project that Mr. Yediyurappa has announced for his native district Mandya. Nevertheless, he has not specifically announced the sum that would be allocated.

Mandya district, considered as the ‘sugar bowl’ of southern Karnataka, had been expecting some major announcements from Mr. Yediyurappa as he is a native of Bookanakere of K.R. Pet taluk in the district.

Revival of the government-run Mysugar mill and cooperative sector Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK) sugar mill, renovation of canals, rejuvenation of lakes, special packages to boost the rice mill/aalemane (traditional jaggery making units), establishment/development of industrial areas, encouragement to industrial sector, improvement of infrastructure at tourism places, special packages to the drought-hit farming sector and announcement of industrial parks were some of the expectations.

Ramanagaram

The Budget has proposed to establish a silk worm processing centre on public-private partnership (PPP) model at Kanva Farm in Ramanagaram district, with a target of processing 30-32 tonnes of silk worm larvae a day. According to its ‘electric vehicles and energy storage policy’, the government has proposed to establish an “electric vehicles and energy storage manufacturing cluster” at the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) area in Harohalli of Ramanagaram taluk. A sum of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for this purpose.

The government has proposed to establish a “waste to energy” power generation centre, of 11.5 mega watt capacity, with the joint partnership of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Bidadi of Ramanagaram at an estimated cost of ₹210 crore.

‘Good move’

The Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SDCCI) has welcomed the announcements to boost tourism in the district.

J.R. Vasudev, president of SDCCI, said allocation of funds for upgradation of amenities at Jog Falls and to develop a tourist circuit with Jog Falls as its epicentre is a good move. Allocation of ₹5 crore for development of Tyavarekoppa tiger and lion safari was an important announcement.

To address the monkey menace in Malnad region, the State government is establishing a monkey park where the monkeys that raid agriculture fields would be shifted.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, has said that the farmers in Malnad region who had incurred heavy loss owing to monkey menace would be benefited from this.