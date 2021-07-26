Karnataka

No loss to Karnataka by Yediyurappa’s exit, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah at a private hospital in Bengaluru where he had undergone heart surgery in December 2019.  

“There is no loss to Karnataka with the resignation of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and there is no benefit either with the arrival of a new CM,” Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gadag on July 26, Mr. Siddaramaiah termed Mr. Yediyurappa as the most corrupt Chief Minister of Karnataka. “BJP itself is a most corrupt party. Unless it is thrown out of power, there is no solace to the State,” he said.

On Yediyurappa's exit, he said that while one one corrupt Chief Minister has gone, whoever replaces him would also be corrupt.

Regarding seers coming out in support of Mr. Yediyurappa, he said religious heads should restrict themselves religion. “It would be better if they don't enter politics,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that whoever replaces Mr. Yediyurappa, the fight of the Congress against corruption in the government would continue.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 2:49:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-loss-to-karnataka-by-yediyurappas-exit-says-siddaramaiah/article35535315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY