No loss to Karnataka by Yediyurappa’s exit, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader terms Mr. Yediyurappa as the most corrupt Chief Minister of Karnataka

“There is no loss to Karnataka with the resignation of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and there is no benefit either with the arrival of a new CM,” Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gadag on July 26, Mr. Siddaramaiah termed Mr. Yediyurappa as the most corrupt Chief Minister of Karnataka. “BJP itself is a most corrupt party. Unless it is thrown out of power, there is no solace to the State,” he said.

On Yediyurappa's exit, he said that while one one corrupt Chief Minister has gone, whoever replaces him would also be corrupt.

Regarding seers coming out in support of Mr. Yediyurappa, he said religious heads should restrict themselves religion. “It would be better if they don't enter politics,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that whoever replaces Mr. Yediyurappa, the fight of the Congress against corruption in the government would continue.