No lockdown in Belagavi, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

belagavi

20 July 2020 14:14 IST

There is no proposal to impose district-wide lockdown in Belagavi , in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said here on Monday.

“We know that there is a demand for a total lockdown from some quarters purportedly to stop the spread of COVID -19. But it is not the solution. The disease can be controlled only when the people adopt social distancing and other safety methods,” he said in a media conference after a meeting with officials.

He said that he had imposed the lockdown in Gokak due to public pressure. “But personally, I am of the opinion that lockdown is not the solution. Even the Chief Minister is of the same opinion. At least as of now, there is no need for it in the district. I urge the people to be responsible in their conduct. We will revisit the decision after some days.’

He said that private hospitals would be asked to treat non COVID-19 patients after testing for the virus. The government would supply rapid antigen testing kits to private hospitals. They would be kept at the reception counters and patients seeking treatment or admission would be tested on the spot. As the result is known in a few minutes, the hospitals would be able to treat or admit them. He said no decision was taken on initiating disciplinary action against private hospitals that refuse to treat non COVID-19 patients.

All the poor patients who come to the district hospital for non COVID-19 illnesses would be directed to private hospitals under government schemes.

The government will allow officers to hire private maxi-cabs and convert them into ambulances in case of shortage of vehicles to transport patients. We will also utilise private ambulances, he said.

All doctors, nurses , paramedical and other Health Department staff on the epidemic management duty will be treated exclusively in the cantonment hospital.

To address the concerns of relatives of patients admitted in the COVID-19 hospital, the government will set up screens outside the hospital to display footage from the CCTVs inside the hospital. This will provide relief to the relatives and also introduce transparency in the hospital transactions.

He said he would ask Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to look into allegations about negligence of patients by doctors and other such complaints.