No lockdown extension: Sudhakar

20 July 2020

The State government has decided against extending the existing lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. This means that the week-long lockdown imposed on July 15 will end on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said: “We have not discussed lockdown, which means that the lockdown will not continue. The Chief Minister will hold a meeting again on Tuesday and provide details.”

However, night curfew will be continued. All guidelines related to night curfew, containment zones and inter-district movement of people will be announced on Tuesday.

Wednesday onwards, business will be as usual, with shops and establishments remaining open the whole day. BMTC and KSRTC buses will also operate in the city and the State, respectively.

Mr. Yediyurappa held a meeting with Ministers of the city and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and discussed issues related to handling of COVID-19 in the city and districts. Earlier, the task force comprising Ministers held a brief discussion on the matter and decided to meet again on Tuesday, sources said.

Mr. Sudhakar said the Chief Minister held discussions with all city Ministers who have been assigned work zone wise and obtained information about the success of the booth-level committees and household survey in the city. Mr. Yediyurappa will hold meetings with zonal-wise Ministers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Salary hike

It was decided that the monthly salary of NRHM doctors would be increased from ₹25,000 to ₹45,000 and the government would pay their salaries for the next six months. About 60% of NRHM doctors come under the Central government, while 40% come under the State government, Mr. Sudhakar said.