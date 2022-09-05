No liquor sale for specified hours in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 05, 2022 00:25 IST

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana issued an order prohibiting sale of liquor in Hassan City Municipal Council limits between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday. This decision was taken in view of procession of Panchajanya Ganapati and immersion of the idol scheduled for the day.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar had submitted a proposal to the DC to prohibit the sale of liquor on the day to avoid untoward incidents as hundreds of people are expected to take part in the procession. Based on the proposal, the DC issued the order.

Hassan unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has installed a Ganesha idol on the premises of Hasanamba Kalakshetra in the city. The organisers have planned a procession involving over 40,000 people from across the district on the day.

