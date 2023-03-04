‘No Lingayat mutts existed before emergence of Basaveshwara’

March 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rashtriya Lingayat Mahasabha general secretary S.M. Jamdar asserted that there were no existence of Lingayat Mutts before the emergence of Basaveshwara in 12th Century.

“There were no Lingayat mutts before Basaveshwara’s period. If anyone disagrees with the statement, let them offer evidence,“ he challenged.

Delivering the inaugural speech at two-day Rashtriya Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana at Basavakalyan in Bidar district, Mr. Jamdar coming down heavily of the present situation of Lingayat Mutts. He said that the mutts have forgotten the practices of Lingayat religion and alleged that mutt heads were exploiting society to meet their own ends.

Mr. Jamdar said that the very purpose of organising Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana is to draw the attention of all political parties to the long-pending demand of recognition to Lingayat religion.

‘We are Lingayats, not Hindus’

Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli Taralabalu mutt said that Lingayats are not Hindus. “We Lingayats believe in non-vedic culture and that religion was born out of the practices of social reformer Basaveshwara. Whereas Hinduism is fully based on unscientific beliefs.”

He reiterated that the Lingayat religion emerged as a reactionary force against the Hinduism, rejecting broad Hindu traditional practices. “Vachanas were the solutions to all the problems in life, unfortunately we failed to implement the vachanas propagated by the Basava philosophy,” he said.

The Maha Adhiveshana began on a grand note with ‘patha sanchalana’ from Parusha Katte - which is believed to be spot where 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara used to sit - to the main venue Thair maidan.

The chariot decorated with special flowers carrying the portrait of Basaveshwara was taken from the major junctions in the town before reaching to the venue of the Maha Adhiveshana.

Mr. Jamdar also delivered lectures on ‘Reservation and Lingayats’ and ‘The independent religion struggle of Lingayats’.

Folk scholar and Kannada writer Go.Ru. Channabasappa, who is the president of the Maha Adhiveshana offered floral tributes to Basaveshwara. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha national general secretary Dr. S.M. Jamadara, Basava Samiti state president Arvind Jatti, Sri Nijagunananda Swami of Bailur, Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of the Bhalki Hiremath were present.