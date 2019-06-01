‘No legal infirmity’ in government declaration on Kappatagudda reserve forest

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday said there was “no legal infirmity” in the notification issued by the State government declaring 17,872.248 hectares within the Kappatagudda reserve forest in Gadag district as “Kappatagudda conservation reserve”.

A Division Bench passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Ramgad Minerals and Mining Ltd. questioning the April 11, 2017 notification on the matter.

The notification indicated that the matter was deliberated upon by the State Board for Wildlife, which then recommended the declaration of the area as a “conservation reserve” as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Bench observed.

The mining company contended that such an action was illegal as the declaration was made without considering the company’s plea for protecting its mining right granted several years ago. It was claimed in the plea that the government had, in 2001, granted a reconnaissance permit to the company for gold and associated minerals, and later, in 2008-09, granted a prospecting licence after successful reconnaissance work. This led the company to begin setting up a processing unit, and in 2012 it applied for a mining licence for gold in certain areas covered under the prospecting licence. The process of declaring Kappatagudda forest as a conservation reserve began after 2013, it was stated in the petition.