No leadership change: Ashok

B.S. Yediyurappa will complete the current term as Chief Minister and the party will go for the next elections under his leadership, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Saturday.

At a press conference in Channarayapatna, the Minister said there was no question of a change in the leadership in the State. “The reports of change in the leadership are all baseless. Opposition leaders are spreading them. We will not worry much about such things”, he said.

The Minister said the party would be conducting Gram Swarajya conventions across the State to strengthen the party’s base in villages. Through the conventions, the party would be reaching the schemes launched by Narendra Modi-led Central Government to the rural areas.

Further, Mr. Ashok exuded confidence that the BJP would widen its base in Hassan as well. The party had won Sira and R.R.Nagar seats in by-elections for the first time. “We are winning where we had never won in the past. And, strengthening our base in Hassan is not a difficult task for the party”, he said.

Answering a question on the alleged suicide attempt by Chief Minister’s political secretary N.R. Santosh, Mr. Ashok said he did not have details of the incident. “I returned from Delhi late in the night on Friday. I will collect details”, he said.