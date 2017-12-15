‘No Job, No Vote’ placards to greet leaders in 100 Assembly segments

The political parties in Karnataka, which are vying for votes of the youth in the 2018 Assembly polls, will in at least 100 Assembly segments have to face placards that say “No Job, No Vote” as they start campaigns.

Coming under the umbrella of Karnataka For Employment (KFE) campaign, a number of youths have decided to confront leaders of political parties and seek employment for at least 10 lakh unemployed youth in the State. KFE is a platform to bring together the youth of the State and to tell the government that if they cannot create jobs, they do not have the moral right to expect votes.

KFE, which launched a campaign called ‘Vote for Employment’ and a mobile application called ‘My Job’ in June, has formed teams of youths in 21 districts across the State to seek a concrete commitment from political parties on creation of jobs. They are also planning a big convention in February.

Mutturaj, who has an MA in Political Science and is searching for job since a year, along with other youths like him is leading the movement. Apart from providing information on job openings in various sectors, the movement is updating users on self employment schemes, scholarships and providing guidance to entrepreneurs. “The app is available on Android platforms, which has seen over 17,000 downloads in just five months and the app has been designed by two students of PES College of Engineering,” said Mr. Mutturaj.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the campaign which commenced in June had collected signatures of youths from Shikaripur, Varuna and Ramanagaram constituencies that are represented by B.S. Yeddyurappa (BJP), Siddaramaiah (Congress) and H.D. Kumaraswamy (JD-S). “As there was no response from the three political parties, we have decided to strengthen the movement before polls,” he said.

Over 2000 coordinators working hectically

Over 2,000 coordinators are working round the clock to gather support of youths in 100 Assembly seats, said Sarovar Benkikere, another co-ordinator of the movement. “Both Union and State governments are consistently talking about generating lakhs of jobs in the past five years. The movement is seeking to know where these jobs really are. And if jobs have been created, why are so many educated youths still unemployed?” Mr. Benkikere asked.

The movement will put pressure on political parties before and after the polls. “We are in the process of preparing a manifesto of the movement, which will be released shortly,” said Mr. Benkikere.