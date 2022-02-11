No jersey barriers yet on expressway

MYSURU

Pratap Simha raises issue with NHAI chief; says recommendation ignored

Even as the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway works are underway and expected to be completed by the end of this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was yet to introduce jersey barriers instead of the raised medians on the expressway.

“Jersey barriers made from concrete were recommended but they are not being implemented when I inspected the highway widening work. Also, the decision taken by the NHAI on the kind of median to be established has not been communicated to me,” said Pratap Simha, MP, during his meeting with the NHAI chairperson.

Jersey barriers are a one-time investment and safe for road users, he argued.

The jersey barriers were suggested in view of the increasing number of accidents reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway with speeding vehicles losing control and toppling over the median and crashing with traffic moving in the opposite direction.

Also, the grade separator work at the highway circle on ORR junction can be awarded to the existing contractor of the expressway as fresh tender could take time and delay the work, Mr. Simha felt.