No interference in Youth Cong. polls: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

10 January 2021 23:08 IST

Mithun Rai withdraws from race

There will be no interference in the election to select the Youth Congress office-bearers and the process should throw up good leaders capable of organising the party, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said here on Sunday.

“I will not interfere, and will let the elections be transparent. I only appeal to the voters to elect persons who have capability and have time to work for the party,” he told presspersons.

Till January 12

The elections to various posts in the Karnataka Youth Congress Committee commenced on Sunday and will be held till January 12. From the block and district committees to the Youth Congress committees, the voting is being held online.

Each voter will have four votes to cast – one each for the block level, district level, State level, and for the post of president.

There are about 4.3 lakh eligible voters in the Youth Congress.

Meanwhile, one of the frontrunners for the post of Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, currently the Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress president, has withdrawn from the race. In a Facebook post, he said that his decision was based on the advise of Mr. Shivakumar.

With Mr. Rai withdrawing, Mohammed Nalapad, Raksha Ramaiah, H.S. Manjunath, Sandeep Naik, Mohammed Khalid, and Bhavya are now in the fray.

Commenting on the withdrawal of Mr. Rai from the race, the KPCC president said: “He has withdrawn from the race after I suggested it. He has higher responsibility in Mangaluru region.”