No intention to destabilise govt., Siddaramaiah should resign on moral grounds: Joshi

Categorically stating that the BJP had no intention of destabilising the Congress-led State government in Karnataka, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who described his life as an open book, should resign on moral grounds and facilitate impartial inquiry into the MUDA scam.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had nothing to worry if he had not committed any mistake. “We don’t have any objection to him if he initiates a legal fight. However, he should not influence or interfere in the inquiry on the pretext of legal fight,” he said.

Defending Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot’s decision to permit prosecution against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Joshi said that the Governor had taken time, consulted legal experts before taking the decision.

On the allegation by the Congress that the Governor had not taken a similar decision with regard to allegations against former Minister Shashikala Jolle, he said that it had come to light that there was no truth in the allegations against her. “The Congress may approach the court in this regard. However it is wrong to argue that the Governor had not permitted prosecution in Ms. Jolle’s case but had allowed prosecution against the Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that if the Congress party did politics over the issue and resorted to agitation, the people themselves would teach them a lesson. He said that as the allegation was against the Chief Minister, there should be a proper inquiry and so there was no need for the Congress to protest.

Mr. Joshi clarified that the BJP had no intention of destabilising the Congress government as the people of the State had given mandate to the Congress to rule for five years. “We wish they complete their term. We have no objection if Mr. Siddaramaiah steps down, faces inquiry in this case, and returns after getting his name cleared,” he said.

On the allegation that Mr. Gehlot was acting like a BJP agent, he said that when Governor Hamsaraj Bharadwaj had allowed prosecution against him, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had resigned on moral grounds. Then the BJP had not accused the Governor of acting like a Congress agent, he said.

On the bickering within the State BJP, Mr. Joshi said that there were no internal differences in the party and even if they existed, they would be sorted out. No where Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi had conveyed that they were upset with the party and naturally there was no question of placating them. On the issue of padayatra, the party’s State in charge and State president would take a final call, he said.