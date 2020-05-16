No institutional quarantine for HCWs in complete PPE

In a move that has healthcare workers (HCWs) worried, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday issued an order stating that there is no need of a 14-day institutional quarantine for HCWs, who work in complete personal protective equipment (PPE) without any breach, while treating COVID-19 patients.

HCWs refer to doctors, residents, nurses, technicians, and group ‘D’ workers. “HCWs who always use PPE without any breach for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients is considered as low risk and there is no need for a 14-day quarantine,” stated the order, issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education). It will suffice if they self monitor, it added.

HCWs, who are managing COVID-19 patients, are currently working for 6-7 days and are being institutionally quarantined for 14 days. Recently, a nurse under quarantine after duty in a COVID-19 ward tested positive in Victoria Hospital. “All HCWs are provided with adequate PPE. Those who are involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients are well aware of the protocols,” the order said.

The order is based on the Interim Guidance Document of WHO, Risk assessment and management of exposure of HCW in the context of COVID-19, and the Government of India’s advisory for “Managing Health Care Workers working in COVID and Non-COVID areas of the Hospital.”

Resident doctors at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute have urged their Dean and Director C.R. Jayanthi to intervene in the matter and get the order revoked.