No Indian prime minister has stooped this low, Deve Gowda on I-T raids

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “misusing” his office, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday strongly condemned the search and seizure operation by the Income Tax authorities on people linked to his party in Karnataka just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Describing the raid by tax authorities as “vendetta politics” being practised by the BJP-led NDA government, Mr. Gowda said the raids were aimed at “destroying JD(S), which refused to join hands with BJP while forming the government after the Assembly polls.”

Citing the attempts made by BJP national president Amit Shah to influence Mr. Kumaraswamy to join hands with the party instead of Congress, Mr. Gowda said, “Throughout my life, I am committed to certain political principles and ideology that underlines the secular character of the nation. This has angered both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah and they want to eliminate JD(S) from the political map. I-T raids at the time of Karnataka facing Lok Sabha polls is one such heinous attempts.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gowda said, “No prime minister in Independent India had stooped to this level and I am pained by the way Mr Modi is making use of institutions to silence the Opposition.” He said that there was no question of bowing down to such pressure tactics.

Criticising the alleged role being played by B.R. Balakrishna. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Director General Investigations, Karnataka and Goa, Mr/ Gowda said that Mr. Balakrishna, who is retiring in June, is “trying to please the Union Government to get two year extension promised to him by the Ministry of Finance.”

“He gives a clean chit to BJP state leader B S Yeddyurappa in the case pertaining to a diary recovered during raids. He vouched that the signature of Mr. Yeddyurappa is fake," said Mr. Gowda.

Employing constitutional institutions to shut down opposition does not auger well for the country or the office of the Prime Minister, said Mr Gowda.