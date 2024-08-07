No inclusion of Nagendra and Daddal’s name shows SIT’s probe is not fair: BJP

Taking serious exception to the SIT’s chargesheet on irregularities in the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. not mentioning the names of the then Minister B. Nagendra and corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal, the Opposition BJP has maintained that this was an indication that the ongoing probe by the State agency is not fair.

Taking to social media platform X, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok wondered if the SIT had desisted from mentioning the names of the two politicians in its chargesheet out of fear that they may reveal the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or whether it was a “conspiracy” to hush up the irregularities.

He also posed a series of questions to the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on the alleged irregularities. The questions included whether the irregularities had not come to his notice while reviewing the performance of various departments.