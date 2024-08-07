GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No inclusion of Nagendra and Daddal’s name shows SIT’s probe is not fair: BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok also posed a series of questions to the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on the alleged irregularities

Published - August 07, 2024 05:12 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and other leaders and supporters during the BJP-JD(S) 10 day ‘Mysuru Chalo’ rally against the state government over the alleged MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams, near Maddur on Tuesday.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and other leaders and supporters during the BJP-JD(S) 10 day ‘Mysuru Chalo’ rally against the state government over the alleged MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams, near Maddur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Taking serious exception to the SIT’s chargesheet on irregularities in the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. not mentioning the names of the then Minister B. Nagendra and corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal, the Opposition BJP has maintained that this was an indication that the ongoing probe by the State agency is not fair.

Taking to social media platform X, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok wondered if the SIT had desisted from mentioning the names of the two politicians in its chargesheet out of fear that they may reveal the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or whether it was a “conspiracy” to hush up the irregularities.

He also posed a series of questions to the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on the alleged irregularities. The questions included whether the irregularities had not come to his notice while reviewing the performance of various departments.

