‘No impact on election results’: Sriramulu

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu has said the CD scandal will not impact the by-election results.

He was talking with reporters after participating in the nomination filing by the BJP candidate Pratapgowda Patil in Maski on Monday.

He said we are going towards voters on a development basis, not with any personal matters.

Mr Sriramulu maintained that he won't say much about the issue as investigation is underway.

Expressing confidence, he said that the BJP will win in all three constituencies - Maski, Belagavi and Basavakalyan - in the by-poll.

He attacked the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and said that the latter may be under frustration while talking about BJP and its leaders. Fearing election defeat, Congress leaders made provocative statements, he alleged.