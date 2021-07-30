No immediate rehabilitation of Vijayendra?

BENGALURU

30 July 2021 01:12 IST

B.Y. Vijayendra, son of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and who was reportedly being groomed as his successor, may have to wait longer for his rehabilitation. The party does not want to be seen as offering a bargain for Mr. Yediyurappa’s exit, especially since it is sensitive to the charge of dynastic politics.

While the father-son duo reportedly lobbied for him to be made a Deputy Chief Minister in the new Cabinet, that is not on the table now, party sources said. “The party’s central leadership has only assured Mr. Yediyurappa that they will take care of his son’s political future, and haven’t promised anything specific. He is presently vice-president of the State unit of the party, in which capacity he will continue to function for now,” a senior party functionary said.

Mr. Vijayendra aspired to be general secretary of the State unit in 2020, but was snubbed and made one of the 10 vice-presidents. Sources close to Mr. Vijayendra said he was keen on entering the legislature and had been toying with the idea of contesting the upcoming Hangal bypoll, a seat that has fallen vacant following the death of senior party leader C.M. Udasi. However, the bypolls are not expected before December. The Legislative Council route is also likely closed till the year-end, when elections will be held to 25 seats from local body constituencies.

