No illegality in allotment of sites to CM’s wife, claims former MUDA Chairman

Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H.V. Rajeev has expressed confidence that no illegality can be found in the allotment of sites by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi.

Mr. Rajeev, who was appointed as the Chairman of MUDA by the erstwhile BJP Government, chaired a meeting of the MUDA Board on September 9, 2020, when a decision was taken to allot sites to Ms. Parvathi under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

“No illegality will be found in the allotment of sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife even if the matter is taken to its logical end,” said Mr Rajeev, who has since quit the BJP and joined the Congress.

Mr. Rajeev pointed out that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife had first submitted an application to MUDA in 2014 for alternate land or compensatory land as MUDA had used her land even though it had been denotified.

“It was not just Ms. Parvathi’s case. There were several such cases in which MUDA had developed a layout on land without completing the acquisition formalities,” he said.

In the light of the High Court order to hand over the entire quantum of developed land in Srirampura in Mysuru measuring more than two acres belonging to one Sundaramma that had been developed by MUDA without acquiring it, the MUDA Board discussed the issue of compensating the land losers.

A decision to allot compensatory sites under 50:50 ratio scheme was taken to protect the MUDA from the prospect of paying a compensation amount that is three times the market value of the land it had used without acquiring it, he said.

Mr Rajeev even pointed out that the decision was not taken only by him. Members of various political parties were present at the meeting. The attendees at the meeting included then BJP MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, and Harsharvardhan, besides Congress party’s Tanveer Sait and Dharmasena. JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda was also present on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev recalled.

