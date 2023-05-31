No hurry to scrap NEP in higher education sector: M.C. Sudhakar

May 31, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Our government is not in a hurry to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in the higher education sector. We will examine the policy and submit the report to the Chief Minister, then will take an appropriate decision,” said M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education.

The minister was speaking to the media at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday. The Congress had promised in its Assembly election manifesto that it will scrap NEP.

“Our party main concern is more about the saffronisation of education at the primary and secondary level by the BJP government. Our government has made itself very clear on its stand on issues like textbook revision. These issues like syllabus revision do not pertain to higher education,” he clarified.

“The NEP brought many changes in the higher education sector, like flexibility in choosing subjects, assessment patterns and teaching methodology. These are good initiatives. But, in order to please the Centre, the previous government rushed to implement it. It requires a lot of preparation infrastructure-wise. The teachers should know what NEP is. Therefore, we need to examine the changes made and how the previous government implemented it. Once we study it, we will discuss with the Chief Minister,” he said.

The minister interacted with students who were present at the KEA office and who faced issues after making mistakes in the form. The minister also said, “KEA will train students on filling application forms for CET at the PUC level. Though there was a similar proposal last year, it was not implemented.”

“I was interacting with students and saw some students and parents struggling to fill out the form. To address this, we need to educate them at the college level. We will have a meeting with the Department of School Education and Literacy on this,” he added.

