No hurdles to vaccination during weekend curfew, assures DC

People wishing to get the jab can get it done on Saturday and Sunday

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Friday said vaccination against COVID-19 will continue as usual besides the collection of swab samples for RT-PCR test during weekend curfew across Mysuru district on April 24 and 25. These two activities and medical services will continue without any hurdles during the curfew hours, she clarified.

“There is no restriction to health-related activities on both the days. Mysuru city has achieved 44 per cent progress in vaccination and the need of the hour is that each vaccination centre has to immunise at least 300 people daily,” Ms. Sindhuri told a meeting of officials ahead of the weekend curfew.

In the guidelines issued by the government, vaccination has been allowed and the people can take it during curfew if they wish. If needed, those wishing to take the shots can take the help of attendants to reach hospitals for the inoculation.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj and others were present during the meeting.

Mysuru is expected to come to a complete halt during weekend curfew. The curfew will be in force from 9 p.m. on Friday till 6 a.m. on Monday. All shops trading in essential items such as milk, groceries, vegetables and fruits can function till 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and thereafter all trades will remain closed.

Only parcel services are allowed in hotels and restaurants and bakeries. However, there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation. Hospitals and pharmacy shops will function as usual. The guidelines restrict construction activities and weddings had been allowed with 50 participants. Liquor shops will remain closed on both the days.

Deserted roads

After Thursday’s ‘undeclared’ lockdown, the partial lockdown situation continued on Friday too with most areas of the city remaining deserted. With most businesses closed over the government’s new set of rules, people chose to stay indoors, with thin vehicle movement noticed on the city’s usually busy roads.

Even the mofussil bus-stand and the city bus-stand had very few passengers. Police personnel had been deployed at key roads and junctions across the city to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 norms. .

FIR registered

The city police on Friday registered an FIR against the organisers of an engagement event in Saraswathipuram police station limits here. A case has been booked under Section 5 (1) of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 and Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC.

Palace, zoo closed

Meanwhile, in view of weekend curfew, the Mysuru zoo and the Mysuru zoo, the city’s two major tourist destinations, will remain closed on April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2.