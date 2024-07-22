GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No hope of logical conclusion in MUDA ‘scam’ probe: Simha

Unless Chief Minister Siddaramaiah surrendered the sites allotted to his wife, a comprehensive probe bringing out the truth appears unlikely, said the former MP

Published - July 22, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simha, former MP, maintained that the alleged MUDA scam has a history of nearly four years and said that the investigation cannot be brought to its logical conclusion unless Chief Minister Siddaramaiah surrendered the sites allotted to his wife.

“Nothing will happen in the case pertaining to the alleged MUDA scam. Whoever is involved in the case nothing will happen to them. It only attracted the media attention. I was hoping that the Chief Minister would order a probe surrendering the sites to MUDA. As this did not happen, the logical conclusion with regard to the probe in the alleged scam appears unlikely,” he told reporters in Mysuru on Monday.

He claimed that it is not an alleged scam of hundreds of crores but thousands of crores, and required a comprehensive probe to bring out the truth.

Mr. Simha said he is not accusing the Chief Minister of corruption though being a leader from a different party. “He (Mr. Siddaramaiah) is a two-time CM. Personally, I am conscious of saying that he is not a person who craves money. But the way he acted in the MUDA case, it is clear that the investigation will not see its logical end. Mr. Siddaramaiah should have surrendered the sites allotted to his wife to unearth the truth,” he said.

Mr. Simha said 7,600 sites had been identified for auction to fetch revenue to the State exchequer when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister. The sites had been identified for funding projects, including building houses for the flood-affected. But, afterwards, the pandemic delayed the initiative and the auction did not happen.

