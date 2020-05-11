No home quarantine for inter-State returnees: DCs

The district administrations of Mysuru and Kodagu on Monday clarified that the inter-State travellers returning to the respective districts have been given the option of choosing the mode of facility quarantine but the choice of home quarantine was not permitted to them. This step had been taken to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said 14-day quarantine in facilities identified by the district administration such as hostels and hotels was mandatory for the returnees. They can either choose a hostel or a hotel. While the quarantine in hostels was free, the returnees need to pay if they stay in hotels.

“Those under facility quarantine would be subjected to COVID-19 tests on the 14th day of their arrival. I request all of them to cooperate in public interest,” Mr. Sankar said.

In Kodagu, 13 hotels had been identified for keeping the returnees in quarantine. Some hostels and residential schools run by various departments had also been selected. The food and accommodation was free in these facilities, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy. “Until the test results are out, they are supposed to remain in the quarantine,” she said.

The details of the facilities chosen for institutional quarantine had been kept confidential. The details were available with the respective tahsildars of the taluks and the executive officers of the taluk panchayats. The hotel owners had been asked to keep the arrangement confidential.

In Mysuru district, 268 persons who returned from various States had been placed in facility quarantine.