Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ‘no hesitation in facing any investigation’, and would consult with legal experts to understand whether such an investigation is permissible under the law. “After discussions with legal experts, I will decide on the further course of action,” he said.

On September 24, the Chief Minister said, “I have learned about the High Court’s order through the media. I will respond after obtaining and reading the full copy of the order. The court has dismissed the sanction for prosecution granted by the Governor under Section 218.

“The honourable judge has limited his decision only to Section 17(A) in the Governor’s order. The complainant had requested investigation and prosecution under Sections 218 of the BNSS Act, 17(A), and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the Governor had initially rejected the request for prosecution under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

“The court has clearly rejected the prosecution sanction given by the Governor under Section 218 of the BNSS Act. I am confident that, in the coming days, the truth will prevail and the investigation allowed under Section 17(A) will also be cancelled.

“In this political battle, the people of Karnataka are with me. Their blessings are my protection. I have full faith in the law and the Constitution. In this fight, I firmly believe that in the end, truth will prevail. This is a fight against the vengeful politics of the Central Government led by Narendra Modi.”

Hitting out at the opposition, he said “Our legal battle against the vindictive politics of the BJP and JD(S) will continue. The BJP and JD(S) have resorted to political revenge because I stand for the poor and fight for social justice. I have complete faith in the judiciary.

“All MLAs, leaders, and workers of our party, as well as the Congress high command, are standing firmly with me, and have encouraged me to continue the legal battle.

“I am confident that I will win this battle too with the people’s support. The MUDA case is just an excuse. The real intention of the BJP and JD(S) is to halt the pro-poor and pro-marginalised schemes of our government.

“I urge the people of Karnataka to take a close look at those making false allegations through this fabricated MUDA case.”

Mr Siddaramaiah said, “The people of Karnataka have never given the BJP enough majority to form a government on their own. The BJP has always come to power through unethical means, like Operation Kamala, using money and manipulation.”

In the 2023 elections, Congress secured a clear majority with 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

“Across the country, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP is carrying out a conspiracy to misuse Raj Bhavans to destabilise State governments of opposition parties. In my case too, the BJP and JD(S) will surely face defeat in this conspiracy,” the Chief Minister said.

