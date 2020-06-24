No harm in removing masks briefly

24 June 2020 23:02 IST

If students feel breathless or suffocated in a mask while writing the examination, they can briefly slip down their mask for a few seconds or a minute.

This was the advice given by M.K. Sudarshan, public health expert, who is part of the state government appointment COVID-19 committee. He said that students had to be careful to have masks on while talking, coughing or when they were in contact with other people. “Removing the mask for a minute or few seconds will not expose them to any health risk,” he said. He also added that there was no need to worry as the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had incorporated all precautions in their SOP to conduct the examination.

Decision on another lockdown with exam in mind

With indications that the State government may possibly go for another lockdown due to surge in COVID 19 cases in the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision regarding this would be taken by the Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa.

Me Bommai said that in the event of another lockdown, they would keep in mind the conduct of the examination. The subject is expected to come up in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.