No halt in surge, 1,759 new cases in Mysuru

Mysuru

28 April 2021 19:40 IST

11 die of infection; 27 deaths in a span of three days in Mysuru

For the third successive day, Mysuru’s COVID-19 graph continues to remain alarming with 1,759 new cases reported on Wednesday along with 11 deaths. This is the highest single-day fatalities recorded in Mysuru.

Mysuru city continues to contribute a large number of cases in the district even as the new cases in the taluks saw a marginal dip compared to the last two days. On Wednesday, 882 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged after treatment.

The cumulative positive cases crossed the 70,000-mark with 70,056 cases detected so far in Mysuru since the outbreak. The total number of patients recovered stands at 62,762 as on Wednesday.

In view of steep rise in cases in last three days, the active case tally breached the 8,000-mark. As on Wednesday, Mysuru has 8,114 active cases, including over 3,000 patients home isolated.

The break-up of Wednesday’s count: – Mysuru 1,158, Nanjangud 148, T. Narsipur 114, Periyapatna 34, Mysuru taluk 137, K.R. Nagar 76, Hunsur 27 and H.D. Kote 65.

The new cases had breached 2,000-mark on Tuesday which was a record spike in the State after the daily count in Bengaluru city. A total of 2,042 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday along with nine deaths and 1,563 new cases on Monday with seven deaths. In a span of three days, 27 deaths had been reported, putting pressure on the healthcare authorities.

Mandya reported nine deaths on Wednesday along with 935 new cases. The deaths are third highest after Bengaluru and Mysuru. The rising fatalities has troubled the district administration.