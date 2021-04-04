No haircut for Prabhu Chavan till he apologises: Hairdressers

Prabhu Chavan

KALABURAGI

04 April 2021 02:12 IST

Barbers demand an apology for Minister’s remark

Hairdressers have demanded that Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan apologise for his derogatory remark against their profession.

Honorary president of the Savita Samaj Ambareesh Mangalgi, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday, termed the statement ‘shameful’. “We will not give Mr. Chavan a haircut or shave until he tenders an apology to our community publicly,” he added.

Mr. Chavan, while speaking at a byelection campaign in Basavakalyan on March 30, attacked Hadapad community leader Veeranna Hadapad who is contesting as an Independent in the bypolls. He had said [Delhi mein bhi sarkar humara hai, aur Karnataka mein bhi humara sarkar hai, Dusre log jeet gaye to kya dhadi banayenge ya shaving banayenge] “When BJP is in power at both State and the Centre, what is the use of winning the elections as an Independent candidate, he should just give a haircut or shaving”.

Mr. Mangalgi said that the Minister has made an insulting statement towards the barber’s community.

Hairdressers across Bidar district and Bengaluru held a meeting and decided not to give Mr. Chavan a haircut or shave until he apologised to them publicly.