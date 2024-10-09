No grace marks for SSLC exam this year in Karnataka

There will be no grace marks for SSLC exam from the academic year 2024-25, Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa announced in Bengaluru on October 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, he said reforms were brought in the examination system, including live streaming, webcasting and CCTV installation in all the examination centres, to put an end to malpractices during SSLC exams.

“Earlier, the government of Karnataka had given 10% grace marks due to Covid-19 pandemic. But during the SSLC exams of 2024, the result fell due to various examination reforms. Therefore, our government had given 10% grace marks. This year, students passed with a total of 20% grace marks. However, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, it has been decided not to give any type of grace marks to students appearing for the SSLC examination in 2025,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Me. Bangarappa added, “In fact, the Chief Minister is upset with us for providing grace marks to SSLC students.”

It can be recalled that during a review meeting of the School Education and Literacy Department a few months back, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked officials on what basis were they awarding grace marks. During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to scrap the grace marks system.

Following the 2024 March-April SSLC exam results, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had awarded 20% grace marks as the results dipped by 30%. The department attributed the dip in results to the measures taken to reduce malpractices. Around 1.7 lakh failed students benefitted from the 20% grace marks, and the results increased by 20%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.