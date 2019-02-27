No fresh forest fire in Bandipur

There was no outbreak of major fire for the second consecutive day in Bandipur, but for sporadic incidents of ground fire stoked by the prevailing wind.

The focus of the authorities on Wednesday was to ensure that the fire did not spread towards Maddur and Moolehole from the Gopalaswamy Betta ranges. Scores of forest guards hired on temporary basis for the fire season were deployed along the forest boundary separating Gopalaswamy Betta with Maddur range and they took position at a stretch of every 100 to 200 metres, with volunteers supporting their effort.

Drones were used frequently and monitored from the ground to ascertain if there was any fire spots or if smoke was emanating from any part of the forest.

T. Balachandra, who took charge as the new Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve late on Tuesday, visited the Gopalaswamy Betta range and Moolehole to apprise himself of the damage caused by fire.

In the adjoining Nagarahole national park, additional staff have been deployed in fire-prone areas and a batch of 30 fire watchers on training were assigned to different beats. The M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary is also reeling under severe heat. In view of Mahashivaratri, which draws devotees in tens of thousands to the Male Mahadeshwara shrine, the authorities have decided to establish temporary camps along the steps and the walking path stretching to almost 18 km from the base of the hills.

“Devotees have a tendency to leave burning camphor and incense sticks on the steps or the pathway and this could accidentally trigger fire. Hence, we have created a few sites where incense sticks and camphor could be left behind,” according to DCF V. Yadukondalu. A team of 60 volunteers and Forest Department staff will be on duty in these special camps, he added.