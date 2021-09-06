‘No fresh approval needed for repair of transmission lines on forest land’

Bengaluru

06 September 2021 23:58 IST

FAC’s directions come following request from former Chief Minister Yediyurappa

In what the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL) is terming as a major relief, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) has recently cleared maintenance and repair of old transmission lines on forest land to be carried out without fresh approval.

The FAC, after a meeting in August, agreed to allow works related to repair and maintenance of transmission lines with prior permission of the State Forest Department subject to certain conditions. This includes one that the transmission lines were constructed on forest land prior to 25/10/1980 i.e., the date of enactment of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and that they fall outside protected areas.

No felling

“No breaking up of forest land or felling of trees shall be allowed. While repair and maintenance of transmission lines, adequate precautions should be undertaken by the user agency to avoid any damage to flora and fauna. No crushing or breaking of stones shall be allowed inside forest areas. Readymade materials shall be used for upgradation of such lines, and no new roads shall be constructed for the purpose of maintenance,” the conditions say, adding that no labour camp, and no widening of existing roads or paths in the forest will be allowed.

Advertising

Advertising

The subject came up for discussion following a request from former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to allow execution, reconstruction and upgrade of transmission lines in the existing corridor in forest areas without insisting on fresh approvals.

The text of the DO letter reproduced in the minutes of the August 16 meeting said: “The existing transmission network of KPTCL has 38,841 circuit kilometres of transmission lines under various voltage classes. Some of the existing transmission lines of KPTCL are passing through forest area, which were built before Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 came into existence. KPTCL had not availed any specific approval from Forest Department at that time, as there was no such requirement. Such transmission lines are of prime importance to the State power transmission as they enable evacuation of power generated to reach the consumers across the State.”

Deteriorated lines

The letter added: “Now, it is observed that some of the old transmission towers have deteriorated, and aged conductors are to be replaced. If any such aged conductor snaps in the forest area, it may lead to a fire and also be harmful to wildlife in forest areas. KPTCL is not allowed take up such reconstruction, upgrade works in the existing transmission lines,” after which the former chief minister had requested intervention to ‘issue necessary directions to execute re-construction, upgrade of transmission lines in the existing corridor in forest area without insisting on fresh approvals’.

Welcoming the decision, KPTCL MD N. Manjula told The Hindu the clearance would be very helpful. “We can take up upgradation and replacement works immediately in 12 lines now. Also, in the future, similar works can be attended to unhindered.” She also said the conditions laid would not be difficult to adhere to.

Among the pending proposals are the Jog-Sirsi line, Shimsha-Mandya line and Supa to Goa line.