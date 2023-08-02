No forests cut for manufacturing paper: IPPTA

August 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Disproving misconception about the paper industry, the Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association (IPPTA) on Wednesday clarified that the paper industry doesn’t cut forests as assumed for manufacturing paper since nearly 77-80% of the paper that is produced in the country was using recycled paper.

“India produces nearly 25 million tonnes of paper annually and about 18 million tonnes of paper was manufactured from recycled paper. Nearly half of the paper waste used in the manufacturing is imported. Agricultural residues such as bagasse and so on contribute to about 8% of paper manufacturing. Only 12 to 15% of paper was directly made from the pulp of trees. Paper mills don’t cut forests for manufacturing paper and they are in fact growing a lot of trees to meet their own supplies,” said M.K. Goyal, honorary secretary general, IPPTA.

Claiming that the paper industry was supporting the expansion of the green cover, he said the blame on the industry was unwarranted and the industry has been explaining the realities so that misapprehension in the minds of the people about paper manufacturing was removed.

IPPTA members and industry representatives are in Mysuru in connection with a seminar to be held at the CSIR-CFTRI here on Thursday and Friday.

IPPTA president Ganesh Bhadti told reporters that the paper industry was supporting farmers in growing trees essential for supplying pulp for manufacturing paper.

Besides helping farmers to earn their livelihood, the paper industry itself cultivates a lot of trees in its areas for its own needs. Farmers supply trees grown in their fields and earn income. But no trees in the forests are felled for meeting the industry necessities, he clarified. The paper waste was recycled for producing brown paper and paper boards, the IPPTA said.