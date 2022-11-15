No final call yet on colour coding of Viveka classrooms, but ready to paint saffron if it ‘aids learning process’: Minister

November 15, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The government is yet to issue any circular related to choice of colour for Viveka classrooms in government schools, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Tuesday, but asserted that the government was ready to paint them saffron if experts felt it “aides the learning process.”

Amidst the brewing controversy over government’s choice of colour for newly-built classrooms, speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, the Minister said no final decision had been taken at the department level on issues like architecture and colour coding of the proposed Viveka classrooms. Zilla Panchayat CEOs had been given full power to take a call on these issues, he said.

Photos of Vivekananda

The Minister also said that the government had decided to place photos of Vivekananda in all the schools. However, the model of photo to be displayed would be decided upon soon, he said.

On Congress objecting to painting classrooms saffron, the Minister said, “Congress that had indulged in politics earlier over hijab is now trying to make similar efforts now regarding Viveka classrooms.”

Stating that Vivekananda should be a model for enriching knowledge, he said it was for this particular reason that the government had decided to build 7,601 classrooms in government schools under the brand ‘Viveka’.

Congress’ Twitter queries

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its criticism on the government’s priorities in school education, in a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets with the hashtag “#CMUncle.”

Taking note of school students in Udupi district resorting to sharmadhaan on Children’s Day to fill up potholes and to make the road leading to their school motorable, the Congress said students would be able to even see the colour of the school building only if they are able to reach the school.

In another tweet, INC Karnataka asked, “CM uncle, how can girl students come to schools when there are no toilets? PM uncle says beti bachao, beti padao. But in Karnataka, beti has neither been protected nor is there supporting infrastructure for her to focus on her studies. Colour does not matter, but get us toilets.”

Yet another tweet read, “CM uncle, why are both government and private schools yet to get complete sets of textbooks though half the academic year is over. Should we come to school to see the paint or learn lessons?” The party also took on the Chief Minister on the State crashing to 14th place on the education index and SC/ST students not getting scholarships.

The BJP leaders should first paint their homes and cars saffron before thinking of saffron painting the Viveka classrooms, suggested one more tweet from INC Karnataka.