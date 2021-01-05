Karnataka

No fee, no online class: Parents stage protest

Parents staged a protest outside the premises of a private school in the city urging the management not to block online classes over non-payment of fees.

Many schools were resorting to this practice to get parents to pay fees. Parents, on the other hand, said many had lost jobs or faced paycuts and were unable to pay fees amidst the pandemic.

A parent, who ran his own business, said he was unable to pay as he was not making profit. “But, my business will pick up in a few months and I will be able to pay the fees. I want my daughter to continue in the same school and attend online classes. I just need a few months to pay the fees,” said the parent who protested on Monday.

The school management was unavailable for comment.

