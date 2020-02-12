No fee hike for medical, dental courses: Minister

The newly appointed Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said fees for medical and dental courses will not be hiked for the coming academic year.

After taking charge as Minister, he visited Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital on Wednesday.

He said that while private medical college managements demand fee hike every year, the State government has decided against it for the 2020-2021 academic year. He also added that fees were hiked last year and demands by college managements or associations would not be considered.

Referring to the seat-blocking scam, Mr. Sudhakar said measures would be taken to curb any kind of illegal activity.

Last year, the State government had decided to hike medical and dental fees in private colleges by 15% for 2019-2020. But there was no change in government medical and dental colleges.