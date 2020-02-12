No fee hike for medical, dental courses: Minister

The newly appointed Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said fees for medical and dental courses will not be hiked for the coming academic year.
After taking charge as Minister, he visited Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital on Wednesday.
He said that while private medical college managements demand fee hike every year, the State government has decided against it for the 2020-2021 academic year. He also added that fees were hiked last year and demands by college managements or associations would not be considered.
Referring to the seat-blocking scam, Mr. Sudhakar said measures would be taken to curb any kind of illegal activity.
Last year, the State government had decided to hike medical and dental fees in private colleges by 15% for 2019-2020. But there was no change in government medical and dental colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.