GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No farmland is in Waqf Board’s name in revenue records in Yadgir, says Minister

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur is the Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises 

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur is the Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said that according to him, there is no instance where the name of the Waqf Board has been entered in land records (RTC) of farmers in the district.

“If any such incident is detected, it will be corrected accordingly,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Both Ministers M.B. Patil and Krishna Byre Gowda have made the Vijayapura incident clear. The Waqf Board name was entered in farmers land records when the BJP was in power. But it (the BJP) is now blaming the Congress government for the errors, he said and added that BJP leaders have the habit of converting falsehood into truth.

Reacting to a statement made by MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur that private persons are occupying Waqf property, the Minister said that if it has happened, the board will approach court in such cases.

Mr. Darshanapur said that the MUDA issue will not impact the party adversely in the byelections as the Congress will win all three constituencies facing elections.

“The BJP has no morality to speak about dynastic politics. It opposes dynastic politics on the one hand and give party ticket to sons of senior leaders on the other,” he said and cited the example of Shiggaon where it has given ticket to a third-generation leader of the Bommai family.

Published - October 29, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.