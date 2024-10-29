No farmland is in Waqf Board’s name in revenue records in Yadgir, says Minister

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said that according to him, there is no instance where the name of the Waqf Board has been entered in land records (RTC) of farmers in the district.

“If any such incident is detected, it will be corrected accordingly,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Both Ministers M.B. Patil and Krishna Byre Gowda have made the Vijayapura incident clear. The Waqf Board name was entered in farmers land records when the BJP was in power. But it (the BJP) is now blaming the Congress government for the errors, he said and added that BJP leaders have the habit of converting falsehood into truth.

Reacting to a statement made by MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur that private persons are occupying Waqf property, the Minister said that if it has happened, the board will approach court in such cases.

Mr. Darshanapur said that the MUDA issue will not impact the party adversely in the byelections as the Congress will win all three constituencies facing elections.

“The BJP has no morality to speak about dynastic politics. It opposes dynastic politics on the one hand and give party ticket to sons of senior leaders on the other,” he said and cited the example of Shiggaon where it has given ticket to a third-generation leader of the Bommai family.