No family member will contest bypolls: Gowda

Clarifying that no member from his family will be contesting the bypolls to the Assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday said local leaders would be fielded.

His reaction came amid speculation that family members could contest from Hunsur and K.R. Pet constituencies represented by ‘rebel’ JD(S) legislators A.H. Vishwanath and K.C. Narayana Gowda who have been disqualified.

“Some people are suggesting that Prajwal Revanna could be fielded in the bypolls and I could contest for the parliamentary seat (Hassan). However, I have told them that a young man has gone to Parliament and I will sit at home to build the party,” he told reporters after launching the official website of the Janata Dal (Secular).

“In both Hunsur and K.R. Pet, local leaders will be fielded and no family member will contest.”

Indicating that the party may not contest in all the 17 Assembly segments vacated by the resignations of ‘rebel’ legislators, he said, “In the past, we had left Gundulpet and Nanjangud constituencies to the Congress. They took our candidates and won. I do not know what will be the decision of AICC [interim] president Sonia Gandhi on continuation of the coalition. I will decide on the coalition after speaking to her. I do not know the feelings of Congress leaders here.”