No facility for handling waste in Mysuru’s industrial areas

The industrial areas in and around Mysuru are deprived of a proper waste management facility, eventually driving the industries and factories to dispose of waste generated in their units in an unscientific manner, ignoring the environmental consequences.

Two years ago, a boy succumbed to burns caused from chemical wastes dumped in a barren land on the outskirts of the city close to an industrial area. Till date, no concrete action has been taken to deal with the problem. Another tragedy may be waiting to happen if the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) continues to remain blind and fail to deal with the problem.

The KIADB has developed most of the industrial areas here. Some medium and large industries handle waste on their own, but the small units had been seeking a dedicated dumping yard within an industrial area. This has not been realised despite the industries’ continued efforts.

After the incident of the boy succumbing to burns in 2017, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board wrote to the KIADB to take immediate steps for handling industrial waste and suggested that it come up with a solution in consultation with industrial associations. However, the problem remains unaddressed and waste continues to be dumped on the outskirts.

KSPCB Regional Environment Officer B.M. Prakash said the KIADB has to reserve a land for waste management when it developed an industrial area like how the MUDA reserves land for civic amenity purposes. “This is not happening and the problem surfaces when the industries set up units.”

Mysore Industries Association Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said the KIADB had set aside a 3-acre plot in Koorgalli industrial area for the purpose and the same was handed over to the association. But the industries could not get the possession of the land because it was in dispute. “Moreover, three acres is inadequate. We need at least 10 acres. There is no further development despite our repeated appeals to the district administration on the issue,” he added.

As per the norm, a 20-acre plot for waste management should be set aside in an industrial area. There is little concern to the problem even after the tragedy caused by the dumping of wastes on the city outskirts, he argued.

Another threat that is looming large is dumping of waste on the lake bund as the industrial areas in Mysuru have some lakes. These water bodies can be conserved if the KIADB immediately identifies the land and take up waste management, he suggested.

“If no action is taken, the last remaining lakes may disappear. The problem is serious and the authorities should take a serious note,” Mr. Jain opined.

The KIADB has set aside a 10-acre plot in Adakanahalli Industrial Area near Nanjangud. Even this is inadequate considering the expanse of the industrial areas in Nanjangud. Hebbal, Koorgalli, Metagalli, Hootagalli are among the industrial areas that are part of Mysuru. These areas have 170 small and medium industries employing over 26,000 people. There are about 200 to 225 export-oriented industries.