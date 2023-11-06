ADVERTISEMENT

No explosives found in two boxes found abandoned near Shivamogga Railway Station: SP

November 06, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - Shivamogga

The expert team from Bengaluru reached Shivamogga late in the evening on November 5, after the two boxed triggered bomb scare

The Hindu Bureau

The expert team has found ‘some waste material’ in the two suspicious boxes abandoned near Shivamogga Railway Station.

The expert team from Bengaluru reached Shivamogga late in the evening on November 5, after the two boxed triggered bomb scare.

Amidst rains, the team did open the boxes and found no explosives inside. “Our expert team has checked and certified that there is no explosive material inside. Boxes were opened and some waste material was found inside”, said Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar on November 6 morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US