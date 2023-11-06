HamberMenu
No explosives found in two boxes found abandoned near Shivamogga Railway Station: SP

The expert team from Bengaluru reached Shivamogga late in the evening on November 5, after the two boxed triggered bomb scare

November 06, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The expert team has found ‘some waste material’ in the two suspicious boxes abandoned near Shivamogga Railway Station.

The expert team from Bengaluru reached Shivamogga late in the evening on November 5, after the two boxed triggered bomb scare.

Amidst rains, the team did open the boxes and found no explosives inside. “Our expert team has checked and certified that there is no explosive material inside. Boxes were opened and some waste material was found inside”, said Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar on November 6 morning.

