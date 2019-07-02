No exodus of Congress MLAs: Satish Jarkiholi

Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Tuesday that the resignation of two or three MLAs would not make any difference to the JD(S)-Congress alliance government.

“There is no exodus of Congress MLAs as some people expected or some BJP leaders hoped. The government is stable,” he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi said there was no likelihood of Mahesh Kumathalli, MLA, resigning immediately. “He is a follower of Ramesh Jarkiholi. He may do what his leader has done, but not now. If 15 resign, Mr. Kumathalli will be the last one to do so,” the Minister said.

‘Not valid’

He pointed out that his brother and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has sent his resignation by fax and it is not valid. He added that he had no plans of talking to his brother.

Meanwhile, Srimath Patil, MLA, who is also said to be close to Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi, announced that he would not resign from the party or his membership to the State legislature. “I will stay in the Congress,” he told journalists in Belagavi.