No entry to Chamundi Hills and temple on January 1

The district administration has announced a ban on the entry of public to Chamundi Hills on January 1, 2021, as a measure to curb the possible spread of COVID-19.

Chamundeshwari temple draws a large crowd on the first of every year and hence, the district administration issued a directive to keep the temple and Chamundi Hills out of bounds to the public so as to prevent mass gathering.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said it is an inevitable measure in the fight against the pandemic but it will not affect the religious rites conducted by the temple priests. However, the temple staff have to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The district administration has also introduced curbs and banned people from visiting the Chikkadevamma temple in Sarguru taluk from December 28 to January 1 though the regular religious rites will not be affected.

The authorities have also cancelled the famed Chunchunkatte cattle fair that takes places in Chunchankatte in K.R. Nagar taluk. It was slated to be held from January 1 to 31. The Brahmothsava at Sri Rama temple at Chunchankatte is slated to be held on January 15 but the temple will remain out of bounds for the public on that day to prevent mass gathering, according to the authorities.

However, this will not affect the religious rites which are conducted by the temple priests. The temple staff have to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Consequent to the State government’s decision to curb New Year celebrations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities in Mysuru have also introduced measures to ensure that there is no mass gathering and public celebration.

The New Year related programmes on the palace premises, which was introduced a few years ago as a tourist attraction, has been dispensed with as also the illumination and fire works.

In view of Vaikunta Ekadashi on Friday, the authorities expect the temples to draw bigger crowd. But COVID-19 regulations including compulsory wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers, and maintaining physical distance will be insisted.